Live music on tap at GlastonFerret

If you missed Glastonbury, or missed the extensive television coverage from the comfy confines of your sofa, why not head out to the next best thing – GlastonFerret.

Now in its 11 year, GlastonFerret is the biggest and easily most popular music event of the year for Preston.

The fact that it is always sold out is testament to this fact.

Held at The Ferret on Fylde Road, from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9, the pub goes to every length to make this three-day event as close an experience to a festival as possible.

As always, they will be turfing out the entire pub with real grass and decking the place out like a proper festival – replacing tables and chairs with hay bales and deck chairs.

But of course, the music is what makes this festival what it is, and this year the line-up features the very best of local talent, alongside bands travelling in from all over the place.

General manager Tim Davies took some time from his very hectic planning to reveal who are the ones to watch over the weekend.

He said: “The Capital, being one of Preston’s finest bands, headline the Saturday night, after strong support from other local acts such as Clones, who are four-fifths of the mighty Evil Blizzard; Moon and the Beams; and local legends 1.21 Gigawatts.

“Also that night, from a little further afield, the ones to look out for are False Advertising, who are taking the country by storm, playing at ALL the festivals, it seems.

“Friday night boasts two local acts who are sky rocketing and are a must see – they are The Empire Police (featured in the Post yesterday) and Saytr Play. They are both gaining significant exposure, and deservedly so.

“And Sunday sees the return of GlastonFerret favourites The Folkestra, who will joint headline with Ferret’s Sunday night regulars, the jazz masters that are Free Parking.”

Other bands making it on to the bill include Rook and the Ravens, Fighting, New York Tourists, The Jackpot Golden Boys, Ivan Campo, The Jonny Oates Band and Sweeney Astray.

There are many, many more quality bands playing over the course of the weekend, and for the full line-up, visit the Ferret’s website – http://www.theferret.info/event/glastonferret/

Something new for this year is the Bad Alice swap shop, which will run throughout the event. Just take along your unwanted items of clothing and swap them for something new and interesting. The perfect way to get yourself a brand spanking new festival outfit!

And with guest craft ales and an otherwise fully stocked bar, a second bar filled with cider and summery drinks, and a barbecue outside featuring the famous Ferret burgers and hot dogs, the only thing missing from this festival experience will be the smelly portaloos – and that’s no bad thing!

Ticket sales so far show that this year will be no exception to the trend of a complete sell out, and if you haven’t got yours yet, now is the time!

You can get a weekend ticket for £10, or individual day/night tickets for £6 each. They are available behind the bar, or from www.skiddle.com

But if you’ve never ventured out to GlastonFerret before, what might you expect?

“If you have never been before, come along and experience three nights and two full days of live music, DJs and performers,” added Tim.

“We have over 30 bands this year and DJs and performers inside and out.”