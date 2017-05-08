Heroes; Colne Dramatic Society

Colne Dramatic Society is marching onwards to its season finale, a military play simmering with comedy, absurdity and poignancy.

Theatre stalwarts Alan Bailey, Peter Allen and Alan Hargreaves will showcase their excellent command of comedy in next month’s Heroes, a 2005 translation and adaptation by Tom Stoppard of the French play, Le Vent Des Peupliers, by Gérald Sibleyras.

This piercing production is set in 1959 in a French retirement home for First World War veterans.

More specifically, the play takes place in a terrace claimed as private territory - a mini-empire nodding to the causes of the First World War - by residents Henri, Gustave and Philippe.

In this moving tale, audiences will see the trio navigate war-torn lives scarred by mental illness, physical disability and chronic fainting.

Heroes will ascend The Little Theatre stage, River Street, Colne, from Monday, June 19th to Saturday, June 24th at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets, costing £7 for Monday and Tuesday and £7.50, Wednesday to Saturday, can be purchased via the theatre answerphone on 01282 861424.

Bookings will open on Thursday. June 1st.

Alternatively, you can book in person at Colne Library on Saturday, June 10th or Saturday, June 17th from 11am to 1pm.