Takeaway delivers prestigious award

A Burnley takeaway has more than delivered the goods after claiming the title for Home Delivery of the Year for the North West at the prestigious English Curry Awards 2017.

A finalist for the fourth year running in the awards, Shagor Takeaway on Colne Road beat away stern competition to earn their customers’ votes and ultimately claim top spot.

Manager, Motty Rahman, said: “We’re very pleased; we thought we might [have] a chance as all our customers told us they had put us forward for it, so we’re grateful to them. We put our award down to their loyalty.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised by the industry, and the award is for everyone who works at the takeaway,” Motty added. “It’s a team effort and we had a great night out in Manchester.”

Established in 1988, Shagor has always dedicated itself to providing high-quality food and an impeccable delivery service, with Motty hoping the award makes his customers proud.

“The award will inspire us to keep improving,” he said. “We always do our best to give the best service possible to our customers and we hope this will make [them] proud.”