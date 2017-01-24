Second call for round-the-world recipes

Brierfield Action in the Community is offering residents the chance to publish their own recipes in a cookbook celebrating the multiculturalism of the area.

The completed book, featuring dishes from around the world, will be sold to raise money for the group’s centre.

To contribute, please send a recipe with a photo of the finished product to admin@baicom.org.uk or drop them off at 1-3 Colne Road, Brierfield.

By sending in your recipes and photographs you are giving Brierfield Action in the Community permission to use the material as they wish. Please ensure they are your own and not restricted by copyright.

For more details, call 01282 696100.