Nomination spices up life for takeaway

Things are hotting up for a Padiham takeaway on the shortlist for a national curry award.

Hawali Indian Ltd, Burnley Road, is among the crème de la crème, having landed itself in the running to become the country’s Takeaway of the Year.

“We’re delighted to have been named due to all the hard work we’ve put into Hawali,” said Co-owner Jahid Miah.

“We’d be really grateful if we won and it’d be fantastic for our business.”

The Hawali team will represent the North-West in the Seventh English Curry Awards and will glam up for a glittering finals at Manchester Mercure, Picaddily Hotel, on Monday, August 21st.

Jahid added: “A huge thanks must go to all our wonderful customers for supporting us along the way.”