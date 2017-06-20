Finger lickin’ good news for fast food fans

KFC, Starbucks, Subway and Greggs come to Valley

Four new food outlets are set to open at a service station and business park off the A59 in the Ribble Valley.

Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken, Subway, high street bakers Greggs and worldwide coffee chain Starbucks, are opening outlets in Clitheroe later this year.

Recruitment has already started for the new businesses with adverts for staff circulated on the social media site Facebook.

It is believed the shops will open on the Ribble Valley Business Park, Hey Road, Barrow, where McDonald’s is already in place.

The UK’s fastest growing forecourt operator Euro Garages has already applied for signage. In an application submitted to Ribble Valley Borough Council, the applicant is asking to be granted planning permission for proposed external signage of Starbucks, Subway, Greggs, KFC and their associated car parks.

It is believed there will be two drive-through units and two static units with associated parking for 76 cars and landscaping works at the business park, creating at least 25 jobs.

Euro Garages, based in Blackburn, work mainly with the Subway, Greggs, Burger King and Starbucks brands. In its initial application to the borough council earlier this year, planning agent for Euro Garages PWA Planning said: “It has been demonstrated that the proposed development of two drive through units and two static units, including the provision of corresponding car parking and significant landscaping, represents an entirely appropriate form of development within the Barrow Brook Business Village and should be welcomed and supported.”

No dates have been revealed as to when the food establishments are due to open.

