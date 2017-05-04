Cycle launch at Prairie Sports Village

Cruise your way to cycling know-how at an exercise launch and information event this weekend.

East Lancashire Up and Active is hosting a launch event for a raft of new cycling rides to suit all abilities starting this spring.

It will offer practical advice and freebies to help beginners and experienced riders alike. Free maintenance checks, security marking and reflectors for your bikes will be provided while a demonstration will show you how to fix a tyre puncture.

A host of fun family activities will also be available and a guided ride will take place along the canal and through parks.

The event will take place on Sunday from 10-30am to 12-30pm at Prairie Sports Village, Windermere Avenue, Burnley.

For more details call 01282 477134.