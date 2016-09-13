Young Lancastrian entrepreneurs honoured in Young 'Uns Awards

Lancashire’s young business people will be celebrated after the finalists of the Young ‘Uns Awards 2016.

The awards pay homage to the next generation of Red Rose entrepreneurs under the age of 36, with the successful finalists in the 11 categories invited to meet an expert panel and share their impressive stories.



They will also take part in a Q&A on judging day on Tuesday, September 22nd at the Macdonald Tickled Trout Hotel in Samlesbury in Preston.

Richard Slater, publisher of the company who organise the event, Lancashire Business View, said: “Young ‘Uns started life as a feature in the magazine and we had so many fantastic stories that it became obvious we needed to honour them properly.



“The response we’ve had to the Young ‘Uns Awards 2016 has been terrific and it’s great to see business owners and young employees alike submitting their entries.”



The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 20th at the Spanish Ballroom at Winter Gardens in Blackpool, with tickets, tables, and general information on the event available at http://www.lbvyoung-uns.co.uk/. On top of the 11 categories, there will also be a ‘Young ‘Un of the Year 2016’ award for the most impressive overall entry.



“It’s also great to see businesses getting involved by nominating their staff members and supporting the next generation of Lancashire leaders who are vital to the county’s future success,” continued Richard.



“Our judges have a difficult job on their hands. We look forward to meeting the finalists on judging day and announcing the winners on the big night itself.”