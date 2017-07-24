Music, food and art are highlights of popular annual village event

The 43rd Worsthorne annual Art and Crafts fair begins on Saturday (July 29th).

Now with a reputation as one of the best in the area, the theme this year is Hobbies and a variety of interests will be showcased including cycling, model railways and handbell ringing.

There will also be around 40 craft stalls featuring jewellery, wood, handbags and luxury jams and preserves and a series of craft stalls.

The venue for the popular event, which runs for a week until Sunday, August 6th, is St John's Church and there will be musical entertainment every weekday.

And making their debut are the Millstone folk band. Also providing entertainment will be the Allegra string quartet and the ever popular Two Shades of Grey.

Refreshments will also be available and the highlight will be the array of home-made cakes

One of the highlights of the fair, which opens daily from 2pm to 8-30pm is an exhibition of paintings by local artists.

The entry fee is £1, which gives you free admission all week, and accompanied children are free.