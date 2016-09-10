Get your photographs in now - and win a camera!

There’s still time to enter our Lancashire In Photos promotion – we want you to send in your favourite photographs of our county!

It could be of places of interest, people or a scenic shot – we want you to show us the best that Lancashire has to offer.

The competition is being run in conjunction with Wilkinson Cameras and

Canon who are putting up a fantastic prize of a Canon Powershot G1 X Mark

II worth more than £400!

Send your photographs to: competitions@lep.co.uk no later than Friday 16th September. Please include your name and contact details with your entry.

The best photographs will be featured in our newspaper and a winner will chosen by our panel of judges.

Wilkinson Cameras Digital Splash 16 is the place to be for all photographers

this autumn! Whether you are a professional photographer, enthusiastphotographer, an aspiring videographer, an astronomer or even a bird watcher this event is for you. Digital Splash 16 takes place on 15th and 16th October at the Liverpool, Exhibition Centre, visit www.wilkinson.co.uk for more details and register for your free entry ticket now!

Find your local Wilkinson Cameras at 95 St James Street, Burnley BB11 1PY, 01282 424524.

Johnston Press competition rules apply.