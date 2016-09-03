The festival, now in its third year, is set to thrill the crowds with home-grown talent and artists from further afield alike taking to the stage at Back Lane.

Taking place on Saturday, 10th September, 25 acts will play across three stages, with headliners including Kazabian, and international DJs Subb-an and Adam Shelton, with a number of local bands also playing throughout the day to bring live and electronic music together once again at the annual event.

FarOut Festival comes to Colne (credit Adam Hennessy)

Renowned for its world-class stage acts - last year’s headliners Slydigs and Slow Readers Club supported The Who and James on their respective world tours - this year’s line-up certainly does not make for disappointing viewing.

Irrigated Soul (founded by Colne resident, Lewis Jordan) will once again present the Live Stage, while Kazabian, the official and world’s number 1 tribute to Kasabian, will headline as line-up featuring local bands and up-and-coming live acts from across the UK gearing up to wow the crowd.

Kazabian, currently on a tour of the UK, has been endorsed and praised by Kasabian's lead vocalist Tom Meighan himself in NME magazine, and bear an uncanny resemblance to the real deal.

Lewis Jordan, one of the organisers behind Let FarOut Festival, said: “We’re excited to bring Far Out to Colne this year. The Blues Festival has brought musicians and fans here for years so we know there is a huge love of music locally and can’t wait to host so many acts on the 10th September.

“We want FarOut to continue to grow bigger and better, so we’re happy to announce the addition of a third stage this year meaning people will get the chance to see more amazing talent," said Lewis. "We always try and bring in the best bands and DJ’s from up and down the country but also want to showcase some of our own home-grown talent."

Also playing on the Live Stage are local artists Sam Hird, Fandjango, Good Foxy, and Cellartones, who enjoyed a great deal of success as they played three gigs over the Colne Blues Festival this year.

Burnley-based Infectious & DFM will be uniting once more to host the Dance Arena, which is sure to prove popular as it showcases world class DJ talent and hot up-and-coming artists to deliver techno and house beats to get the crowd going.

Headliners Subb-an and Adam Shelton, of One Records, have previously graced the decks at a myriad of prestigious international festivals, including Hideout Festival, Croatia and Exit Festival, Serbia, and promise to keep the crowd going long into the evening.

On a new stage called The Sunset Terrace, a range of talent including DJ Woody (World Dmc Finalist) and Nicola Bear (Ibiza Rocks) will play House, Disco, Hip-hop and Funk classics as the sun sets over the site.

This year’s festival will also feature street food vendors, entertainers, and face painters, and while early-bird tickets have sold out, second-release tickets are still available for sale, priced from £20. Doors will open at midday, with day-tickets available at http://www.skiddle.com/festivals/farout-festival/.