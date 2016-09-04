Entertainment and fun on waterways

Crowds flocked to Burnley Canal Festival last weekend and were treated to a host of entertainment and activities.

An impressive array of narrow boats and characters lined the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, with street entertainers, art installations, dancing, canoeing, craft stalls, boat trips and refreshments on offer.

Free car parking was provided at a number of venues with free entry to all events.

Organisers said the weekend had been a great success and were looking forward to repeating the event next year.