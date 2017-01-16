Book review: Walking the Munros

New Year sparks new challenges. And in our household we are looking at more chances to explore.

Climbing and walking are among our favourite hobbies and having read author Steve Kew’s gudies to the munros, we will soon be heading to Scotland to see for ourselves.

Walking the Munros Volume 1 - Southern, Central and Western Highlands

Both guides are inspiring, full of fascinating facts and provide carefully researched routes to allow you to see the best of what is on offer.

Volume 1 concentrates on some of the most exciting landscape in the southern, central and western Highlands, including ascents of the iconic Ben Nevis and the Buachaille Etive Mor and a scramble along the breath-taking Aonach Eagach ridge.

The second volume looks at the Northern Highlands and Cairngorms, with some of the country’s most evocative mountain scenery .

Steve knows his stuff and takes you on little known routes which will allow you to see the best of these regions – so get your boots on and start exploring!

Walking the Munros Volume 1 - Southern, Central and Western Highlands and Volume 2 - Northen Highlands and the Cairngorms, by Steve Kew, both £14.95 and published by www.cicerone.co.uk