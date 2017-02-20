Book review: The Kennel Club’s Illustrated Breed Standards by The Kennel Club

As the dog world gets hot under the collar for the start of this year’s annual Crufts extravaganza at the NEC in Birmingham from March 9-12, here’s the chance to brush up on your essential canine knowledge.

The Kennel Club’s Illustrated Breed Standards, a cavalcade of dogs of every size, shape and colour, is the official, definitive guide to registered breeds, authorised by The Kennel Club, and this sumptuous new edition is must reading for breeders, ambitious dog owners or anyone seeking out the ideal breed, whether as a family pet or for showing and working purposes.

Founded in 1873, the Kennel Club is the world’s oldest authoritative body dealing with dog breeds and breed standards. Today the Kennel Club is concerned with promoting the general improvement of dogs, encouraging responsible ownership, in addition to the conduct of dog shows and trials.

The Kennel Club is responsible for the licensing of nearly 5,000 canine competitions a year, all of which are held under Kennel Club Regulations. The highest profile dog show in British culture, Crufts is the largest show of its kind in the world. The main competition is for the Best in Show award, an accolade which is hotly contested by dogs and their owners throughout the world.

The Kennel Club’s Breed Standards form the basis for judging dogs at all licensed breed shows and this fully revised edition of the authoritative guide, packed with spectacular photography, outlines the descriptive ‘standards’ for each of the 201 pure breeds of dog now recognised by the Kennel Club.

The book has been updated by a panel of experts to incorporate the latest standards for all breeds in each of the principal categories… hound, gundog, terrier, utility, working, pastoral and toy.

As well as providing a beautiful colour photograph of each dog, each entry contains a history of the breed, including its origins and function, as well as a full description outlining its essential features. There is also useful advice on the nature of each breed, its history, behaviour and temperament, practical information to help guide anyone who is buying a dog, and a useful glossary of canine terms.

This beautiful and fascinating book is essential reading for anyone who owns, or hopes to own, a pedigree dog and is indispensable for breeders, judges, groomers and those professionally involved with dogs, as well as a visual and informative delight for all dog lovers.

(Ebury, hardback, £45)