Book review: The Hebridean Way. Long distance walking route through Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, by Richard Barrett

I have only been to The Outer Hebrides once – but boy what a place!

Beautiful beaches, wild scenery and lovely people too. I am hoping Richard Barrett’s guide to a new long-distance walking trail will inspire me and others to visit.

The islands are well known for their unique beauty, flower-strewn machair, white beaches and wild moorland.

The community is traditional with Gaelic the popular tongue and the bird and wildlife is outstanding.

Richard’s book allows you to discover this magic. The 155m Hebridean Way runs the length of the Outer Hebrides from the southerly island of Vatersay to Stornoway. Making use of causeways and ferry crossings, it connects 10 islands, each with its own distant character and landscape.

The book presents the route on 10 daily stages of 10 to 22 miles and has two additional stages which extend the route to the Butt of Lewis.

There is mapping and inspirational photography and tips on accommodation and transport too.

Richard lived in North Harris for a few years and his love for the islands shines through in what is a great aid for any walker.

The Hebridean Way. Long distance walking route through Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, by Richard Barrett, published by www.cicerone, £14.95.

