Book review: From Source to Sea by Tom Chesshyre

Brexit came and went and so did author Tom Chesshyre. He set off from a meadow in the Cotswolds and headed for the North Sea to fulfil a lifelong ambition to walk the length of the River Thames.

The result is his impressive book, which is a colourful account of Tom's journey and all the people he meets on the way. He has plenty of adventures and can tell lots of tales of fishermen, lock-keepers, boat-builder, lifeboat men and river police.

Tom is a guest at a Hindu water ceremony and enjoys Kurdistani riverbank barbecues and sleeps in a shepherd's hut . The book is a love letter to England's greatest river and its a lovely one at that.

From Source to Sea by Tom Chesshyre, £16.99, www.summersdale.com
