A snapshot of the town’s talent

November was a picture of success for members of Padiham and District Photographic Society.

President Jack Swindlehurst presented a raft of competition trophies during a ceremony at the Higher Trapp Hotel, Simonstone, celebrating the artistic flair of his fellow members.

It was an evening swelling with pride for Print and Digital Image Secretary Roger Molkenthin, who enjoyed an outstanding run, having scooped five awards.

“I am very proud to win the three-part competition,” he said, “Colour Prints, the Natural World, being the hardest to win because of stiff competition, and my print of two gannets also won me the annual colour prints as well.

“It’s been my best year at the club.”

The results are as follows:

Annual Open – Best Monochrome Print, Bradshaw Cup: Barry Roberts; Best Colour Print, Sandown Cup: Roger Molkenthin; Best Projected Digital Colour Image, Henry Smith Cup: Steve Hooton; Best Projected Digital Mono Image, Bob Rawlinson Digital Mono Cup: Steve Hooton.

Annual Three Parts – Monochrome Prints, Hartley Gibb Plaque: B. Rawlinson; Colour Prints, Waddington Plaque: Roger Molkenthin; Best Projected Digital Image, Advanced Colour Plaque: B. Rawlinson; Best Natural History Print - Colour, John Smith Shield: Roger Molkenthin - Monarch Butterfly.

Monthly Competition – Monochrome Prints, H. Tipping Tankard: Steve Hooton; Colour Prints, Raymar Cup: Roger Molkenthin; Projected Digital Image, The P.D.I. Tankard: Roger Molkenthin; Padiham Folio, The Good Companions Salver: Barry Roberts.

Meetings take place every Wednesday night at Padiham Working Men’s Club, Church Road, at 7-15pm.

For more information, visit www.camera-club.net