Jesse McClure to make his soccer debut in Burnley

Jesse McClure, the star of US hit TV show Storage Hunters – and semi-pro ice hockey player – is to make his soccer debut in the Celebrity Football Hero tournament in Burnley.

Jesse, who last year swapped L.A. for Burnley, will be playing at Soccer Burnley Football Centre on Saturday August 27th from noon.

Jesse has been training with Blackburn Hawks Ice Hockey Club.

He said: “Call it soccer or football, I’m still terrible at it, but I’m as competitive as they come, so I’m going to bring it 100%. Some of these kids better be ready for an American ice hockey check.”

Jesse is in the UK promoting a new show airing in the autumn on Quest.

