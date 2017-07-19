Will Lowerhouse make the cut?

With just two fixtures remaining until phase two of the Lancashire League’s revolutionary structure kicks in, Lowerhouse may face a battle to make the top tier.

Defeat to leaders Darwen now means that the pressure is on as the West Enders sunk to eighth in the division as their hopes of making the cut hang in the balance.

Ben Heap’s side have quite a comfortable cushion over Enfield and Haslingden below them but they’ll want to make sure in games against Nelson and Church.

Heap (40) and Joe Halstead (33) put on 71 for the opening wicket as ‘House made 143-8 while Paddy Martin made an unbeaten 27 and Dominic Stuart a career best 23.

However, Alex Davies hit an unbeaten 55 to help the hosts to a six wicket win at Birch Hall and extend their lead at the top to 10 points.

The league split comes in to play on August 5th.