Walker’s scintillating knock for Read

Read beat CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale Cricket League Section A leaders Settle on Saturday.

But Section B leaders Padiham were beaten at Cherry Tree, as their advantage at the top from Baxenden was cut to two points.

Settle remain 23 points clear in Section A, with Read fourth, 27 points adrift, folloiwing a run-gorged game at Whalley Road, with 509 runs scored in total – including 135 from 100 balls from Read professional Matt Walker.

Walker shared 143 for the fourth wicket with Ben Gortonn, who finished unbeaten on 82 from 94 balls, as Read made a mammoth 306-5 in their 45 overs.

Walker’s remarkable knock contained 17 fours and five sixes, while Gorton hit 11 boundaries.

Michael Whalley 24 for Read, as the Settle bowlers chased leather in the field.

Jack Harrison (29) and Sadrian Ward (47) put on 79 for the first wicket in reply, but that was the best partnership of the innings, as all Read’s bowlers chipped in to keep Settle below the run rate.

Read couldn’t claim the final wicket, as the visitors closed on 213-9, but there were wickets for skipper Andrew Rushton (1-47), Walker (3-72), Warren Eastham (3-47) and Gorton (2-32).

At Preston Old Road, Padiham were bowled out for 114 in 34.4 overs, before Cherry Tree passed the target with four wickets in hand, off the first ball of the 37th over.

Wickets fell at regular intervals in the Padiham innings, as Kelan Florentine took 5-38 from 8.4 overs, and Ralph Bogogo 3-20 off nine.

Shahbaz Rashid (16 not out) and Toby Burrows (15) stretched the score out with a last-wicket partnership worth 29 for Padiham.

Burrows then took 5-44 in reply, with Cherry Tree in trouble at 66-4, but the hosts held their nerve to win by four wickets.

On Saturday, Read are at Whalley and Padiham visit Euxton.