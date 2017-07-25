Team Burnley celebrating county sporting success

Pupils from schools across Burnley are celebrating after storming to success at the largest youth sporting event in the county, scooping two medals.

More than 2,000 pupils from 15 districts met at Blackpool’s Stanley Park to compete in the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals, in a bid to be crowned county champions in a range of sports.

Following months of qualifying competitions to earn their places in the finals, pupils didn’t let the rain dampen their spirits as they battled it out in 16 events including athletics, cricket, gymnastics, tee ball and mini tennis.

Team Burnley was helped to success thanks to Rigdewood Community High School pupils, who claimed bronze in the inclusive orienteering event.

Elsewhere, Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School pupils added to the district’s medal tally winning silver in mini tennis.

The title of overall county champions was bestowed upon team Chorley, which scooped a total of six medals.

Proceedings were kicked off with an opening ceremony which saw pupils marching in the district parade, before Cllr Ian Coleman, the Mayor of Blackpool, delivered an inspiring speech.

The Lancashire Lion, the SPAR Lancashire School Games mascot, was on hand to motivate and encourage the children, while school games makers from Ormskirk High School helped coordinate the event.

Rock FM DJ Fiona Sadler compered, as pupils from Parklands High School in Chorley entertained the crowds with an energetic dance performance before the competitions began.