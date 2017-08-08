Surprise defeat for leaders Padiham

Padiham’s Section B title charge suffered a setback on Saturday after a shock defeat at Earby.

Earby were dismissed for 100 in 22.3 overs, as paid man Brady Barends took 5-33.

Opener Jake Greenbank made 28 and Matt Nutter 30 for the hosts.

Padiham looked in charge, but were themselves all out for 59 in 16.1 overs, despite 25 from Kevin Hitchon and 20 from Barends, as Ryan Levy took 6-18 for Earby.

Padiham lead the table by 11 points from Ribblesdale Wanderers.