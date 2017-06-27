Stars shine as Burnley go second

Burnley’s brightest performers made themselves known once again as Dan Pickup’s side climbed to second in the Lancashire League table.

The Turf Moor skipper insists that it’s been a well-rounded effort from his group to secure seven successive league wins but the club harbours a cluster of the best players at this level, statistically.

Professional Chris Holt remained at the top of the display charts in the bowling category as figures of 3-37 from 10.4 overs took his total to 30 wickets for the term.

Cole Hayman also remains the second most clinical amateur bowler in the league, taking 3-25 off six overs to take him to 22 wickets for the campaign.

Chris Burton’s efforts also contributed to the hosts restricting Church to 133. The wicket keeper played a part in three dismissals to take him to 16 for the season, the fourth best return in the league so far.

Burnley’s batsmen were consistent in the reply, led by opener Liam Bedford who top-scored with 29 to push ever closer to 400 runs for the campaign. Lowerhouse skipper Ben Heap remains the only amateur batsman to top his efforts to date.

Holt scored 23, David Brown added 20 while Matt Roberts and Burton fired unbeaten knocks of 20 and 26 respectively to record a six-wicket win.

“We were really good again,” said Pickup. “We bowled and fielded well and kept them down to 130. We knocked them off pretty comfortably in the end. There were a couple of scares but all-in-all it was the same as it’s been in the last couple of weeks.

“It was a good win because Church are a handy side. They are always a dangerous team to play against but we controlled the game.

“Holty is being as consistent as he’s ever been. He’s continued his form with both the bat and ball from previous seasons. Cole has been superb too. I think this is the best season he’s had with us so far.

“He’s matured, he’s led the attack really well and he’s got some big wickets for us. He’s set the tone for us in games. The bowling unit has shared the work load really well. It’s a real team effort and different players are standing up every week.

“Chris Burton has been superb behind the stumps but he’s batted well too. He’s settled in to his role in the middle of the order. He’s always good behind the sticks. He’s as good as anything that there is in the league.”