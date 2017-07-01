Sports stars are rewarded for a year’s hard work!

Shuttleworth College held their sports awards with athletes, footballers, netballers and more all rewarded for their hard work over the school year.

Two Year 11s won special awards for their five years of dedication and enthusiasm towards PE and extra-curricular activities at Shuttleworth.

Soraya Ostle and Richard Redfern were praised by Lorna Pennington, Curriculum Leader for Performance Arts.

Miss Pennington said: “These two have been committed, hard-working, they have organised teams, given up their spare time and been perfect role models for Shuttleworth College throughout their five years at the school.”

The Year Seven Sports Trophies went to Elloise Spencer, who also picked up an award for cricket, and Logan Cain, who excelled at athletics, cross-country and football.

All-rounder Millie Cain won the girls Year Eight sports trophy – Millie also won prizes in athletics, basketball, cricket and netball – while athlete, cricketer and footballer Archie McAneany collected the boys trophy for Year Eights.

In Year Nine, Grace Turner won the girls prize for her performances in athletics, cross country and netball while footballer Brandon Lonsdale, who is also a fast runner, won the top boys award.

In Year 10, Sports Leader Caitlin Welsh won the sports prize for competing in athletics, netball and cross country while Dylan Lord collected the boys award for athletics, cross country and football.

In Year 11, Sophie Edwards won the girls award with Ethan Heywood celebrating the boys award.

“The sports teams at Shuttleworth are going from strength to strength,” added Miss Pennington. “We have big expectations next year from a number of our teams.”

Meanwhile, Shuttleworth College’s Year Nine girls won the Burnley Schools’ Athletics Championships at Barden.

Caitlin Welsh won the 1500m while Megan Luke wob the 100m, and Caitlin Finch threw the furthest in the javelin. Molly Sudderick won the long jump.

Winners for the Year 10 boys, who were runners-up, were Miles Preston (800m), James Whittaker (triple jump), Charlie Tricket (1500m) and Denver Gill (400m).