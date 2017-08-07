Sophie saves best to last but falls short of World hammer medal

Sophie Hitchon finished seventh in the IAAF World Athletics Championships hammer final in London tonight.

As ever, she saved her best to last, producing a throw of 72.32m in the sixth and final round, but it wasn't enough for the Olympic bronze medalist to add to her collection.

She started with a throw of 71.47m to take an early lead, and improved to 71.62m and 71.80m to make it through to the final eight, from the initial field of 12.

But with a personal best throw required to break into the medals, she fouled in the fourth round before a fifth effort of 70.82m, and a last-gasp effort for glory, which resulted in a throw of 72.32m - her fourth best finish of the season.

The disappointment was etched on her face after a fourth place finish two years ago in Beijing, when she threw 73.86m, and was down on her personal best of 74.54m to win bronze in Rio.

World record holder and Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk again came out on top with 77.90m.