Sophie nominated for award

Sophie Hitchon has been nominated for British Female Athlete of the year in the Athletics Weekly Awards.

The awards are judged by the public, with 10 categories covering the leading British and international athletes, plus categories for masters and best British breakthrough.

Sophie led the UK hammer rankings for the seventh-consecutive season and was seventh in the World Athletics Championships final.

She also won the UK title and was placed fifth at the European Team Championships.

Sophie is up against Katarina Johnson-Thompson – fifth in both the heptathlon and high jump at the World Championships, Asha Philip – who broke the British 60m record to win the European indoor title and claimed British titles over 60m and 100m,

Dina Asher-Smith – fourth in the World 200m final and part of the silver medal-winning 4x100m team, Laura Muir – European indoor champion at 1,500m and 3,000m, fourth in the 1,500m and sixth in the 5,000m at the World Championships, Eilish McColgan – who claimed European indoor 3,000m bronze, Euxton pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw – who twice improved her own British outdoor record, won the British title and finished sixth at the World Championships, and Lorraine Ugen – who leapt a British indoor long jump record of 6.97m for European indoor silver.

