Sophie Hitchon selected in British Athletics squad

Burnley’s Olympic bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon has been named among a 78-strong squad of athletes to compete at next month’s IAAF World Championships in London.

The 25-year-old secured her place on the British Athletics team for the event, which will run from August 4th until August 13th, after winning a fourth successive British title and will be joined in the hammer by 2015 world finalist Nick Miller

Performance Director for British Athletics, Neil Black said: “This feels bigger for us than Rio.

“London 2017 is the major global sporting event this year and will be the biggest occasion the country has seen since 2012.

“We’ve selected some incredibly talented athletes.”