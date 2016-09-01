Sophie ends her season on a high in Warsaw

Sophie Hitchon brought the curtain down on a momentous season at the weekend.

Less than two weeks after creating history as the first Team GB Olympic hammer medalist since 1924 – landing bronze in Rio – enjoyed another impressive outing in Warsaw, Poland.

The 25-year-old, who has consistently thrown over 70m all season, with a best of 74.54m in Brazil, threw 72.42m to finish second behind Olympic hold medalist Anita Wlodarczyk, who again extended the world record she broke in Rio.

Wlodarczyk improved it again, this time to 82.98m at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial.

The Pole, twice world champion, is the only woman to have thrown over 80 metres.

Sophie said on her twitter account: “Pleased with my final competition of 72.42 in Poland Great to be in another competition with another WR #hammer throw”

And she thanked her coach Tore Gustafsson: “I have to thank more than anything, Tore Gustafsson, much more than my coach.

“People don’t know how much goes on behind the scenes to make things go smoothly. Also having to deal with me, which isn’t the easiest at times. He gives up time away from work, his wife and daughters, and words cannot describe how grateful I am. Without him, all this would not be possible.”