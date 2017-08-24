Sophie brings her season to a close

Sophie Hitchon brought her season to a close at the Müller Grand Prix at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Sunday, in a hammer competition with a twist.
After her seventh-place finish at the IAAF World Athletics Championships a fortnight ago, the Burnley ace joined fellow Brit Nick Miller in a mixed competition.
Taking on Poland, Pawel Fadjek, who won his third world title in London, came close to the stadium record with a throw of 78.51m, as fellow Pole Joanna Fiodorow threw 71.14m.
Their combined score beat Miller and Hitchon, who threw 71.69m and 70.96m respectively.
