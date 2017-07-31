Shuttleworth’s county stars

Two of Shuttleworth College’s Year 7 students stormed to victory in the Lancashire Youth Games at Blackpool.

Shuttleworth’s Year 7 boys and girls were representing Burnley in the Super 8s athletics event after being crowned town champions.

The standard was high in all events throughout the day, with some fantastic performances.

Special credit must go to Shuttleworth’s two individual winners on the day – Tsepo Ncube won his 75m hurdle race and Logan Cain also raced to victory in his 200m race.

This was a County standard event, so these two boys did superbly well in this county event.

Both the boys’ and girls’ B teams also won their heats in the 4x100m relay.

The Shuttleworth boys and girls who took part were: Girls – Lovee Clarke, Phoebe Devlin, Abigail Greaves,Hannah Eccles, Paige Knowles, Faye Preston, Holly Martin, Katelyn Sturdy. Boys – Brandon Dean, Logan Cain, Tsepo Ncube, Jacob Routh, George Plane, Austin Phillips, Evan Welsh, Kobe Barrett.