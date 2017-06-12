Shuttleworth are athletics champions!

Shuttleworth College jumped, threw and ran to success at the Burnley Schools’ Year Seven Athletics Competition.

The team won both the boys’ and girls’ competition and will now represent Burnley at the Lancashire Youth Games in Blackpool.

Several students excelled at their events:

For the girls, Jessica Atkinson and Lovee Clark came first in the 100m sprint.

Holly Martin won the 200m and javelin, Paige Knowles took the tape in the 800m and Hannah Eccles was second in the same race.

Lovee Clark won the high jump.

For the boys, Logan Cain was first in both the 200m and high jump.

Tsepo Ncube won the javelin.