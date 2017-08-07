Read upset by the Red Caps

Read were due to resume their Ramsbottom Cup Final with Whalley at Station Road last night.

Having restricted the hosts to 132-9 in their 40 overs on Sunday, Read stood at 33-2 after seven overs in reply, before the rain made no further play possible.

The previous day, Read suffered a surprise defeat in the league against struggling Salesbury at Ribchester Road.

The Whalley Road side were dismissed for 73 in 34.3 overs, before the Red Caps knocked off the winning runs with all 10 wickets intact, in 15.3 overs.

Read were in trouble from the off, with their best partnership being the 19 shared by Ben Gorton and Curtis Noone for the ninth wicket, to take the score to 71.

Gorton, batting at number four, was left stranded on 28 not out, from 75 balls, with only opener Warren Eastham (12) and Thomas Turner (10) able to join him in double figures.

Sam Bristol took 5-25 and Neil Hornbuckle 4-19.

Hornbuckle then hit 54 not out and Jonathan Sedgley 16 not out in reply.