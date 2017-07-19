Read reach Rammy Cup final

Read have the opportunity to win the Ramsbottom Cup for the first time in 14 years after reaching the competition’s final.

Read, who have won two trophies since their crowning as champions in 2003, will play hosts Whalley in the showpiece at Station Road on Sunday, August 6th.

For the second time in as many weeks Andrew Rushton’s side saw off Settle to keep their season on track.

Having initially brought their opponent’s unbeaten run across all formats to an end with victory in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, Read went on to engineer an impressive win in the cup at Whalley Road.

The skipper led by example in taking 4-37 from eight overs to limit the visitors to 158. Ben Gorton also got in on the act when claiming figures of 3-33.

Callum Lockett hit the highest numbers for Settle when culminating his innings on 41 while Robbie Davidson chipped in with 37 runs.

The hosts then reached their target with just two wickets down and less than 23 overs played.

Opener Kyle O’Connor fired 45 runs in as many balls, putting on 98 for the second wicket with professional Matt Walker.

The paid man, who has signed for the 2018 term, hit 15 fours in making an unbeaten 74.

Gorton helped the former Lowerhouse batsman to get their side over the line when adding 22 not out.