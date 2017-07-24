Read keep the pressure on

Read kept the pressure on the leading pack in the Ribblesdale Cricket League after beating Brinscall by seven wickets at School Lane.

Andrew Rushton’s men moved level on points with third place Barnoldswick and kept up the pace with the top two - Settle and Whalley - with all three rivals having played a game more.

Professional Matt Walker, skipper Rushton and Warren Eastham all claimed three scalps apiece with the ball when forcing the home side to close on 185-9.

Eastham and Harry Carter then got things moving in the reply when putting on 116 for the opening wicket.

Eastham hit 10 boundaries in a 71 ball knock of 74 while his partner in crime added 27 runs to the total.

Walker made 18 while Ben Gorton and Michael Whalley both finished unbeaten on 28 and 15 respectively.

Read travel to Victory Park to take on Barnoldswick on Saturday before returning to Whalley Road 24 hours later where they’ll welcome Ribblesdale Wanderers.