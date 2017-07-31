Read claim dramatic victory

Read kept up the pressure at the top of the CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale League Section A as they claimed victory from the jaws of defeat against Barnoldswick on Saturday.

The derby with Ribblesdale Wanderers the following day was abandoned, leaving Read third in the table, a point behind second place Whalley, and 27 adrift of leaders Settle.

On Saturday at Victory Park, Andrew Rushton’s men were dismissed for 148.

However, accurate bowling in replay saw Read sneak home by four runs.

Read struggled early in their innings, and were 27-3, with professional Matt Walker bowled by overseas amateur Paddy Turner for five.

However, Ben Gorton anchored the innings with an unbeaten 60, coming off 97 balls.

He shared 42 with Michael Whalley (23), and 45 with number 10 batsman Bradley Graham (18), as Read were all out for 148.

Barnoldswick professional Shashrika Pussegolla took 5-47, and Turner 3-41.

Barnoldswick’s reply got off to a solid start as Abdul (21) and Amir (18) Saddique put on 34 for the first wicket.

Three relatively quick wickets left Barlick 52-2, but Umer Saddique (33) and Pussegolla moved the hosts to 97.

Gorton removed the former, and Pussegolla was run out at 117 for 29, and Read managed to hold on as Warren Eastham finished with 4-19.

On Sunday, Ribblesdale made 238-9 as Bilal Ahmed hit 114, but Read were 2-0 in reply when the rain came.