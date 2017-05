The weekend brings the first double-header of the Ribblesdale Cricket League season.

Read host Cherry Tree at Whalley Road tomorrow while Padiham travel to Victory Park to take on Barnoldswick, hoping to stretch their fruitful opening to the campaign.

Andrew Rushton’s Read then head over to the Applegarth on Sunday where they’ll be entertained by Earby as Padiham host Oswaldtwistle Immanuel at the Arbories.