Pickup is wanting a piece of history

Burnley captain Dan Pickup is determined to be a part of Lancashire League history by making the first ever Twenty20 finals day.

The alteration to the competition’s format now means that should the two-time champions overcome Clitheroe in Friday evening’s quarter-final at Chatburn Road, they’ll be welcomed in to the finale alongside the three other victors.

After beating Enfield to secure the club’s safe passage to the knockout stages, Pickup said: “We’ve played pretty well in the competition but we know that it can be a lottery. I think every side left in it will fancy their chances.

“If we get to finals day it creates another big event for us to be involved in. It would be even bigger for the club if we can get finals day at our place.

“It would create a little bit of history as well with it being the first one.

“Most players have been in favour of it for years because it creates a bit of a spectacle. It becomes a big event.

“It seems to have been the format for the competition for a few years across the world. It’s nice to see it come in now.”

Burnley have been in phenomenal form across all formats of the game.

Eight wins in succession has pushed them to within four points of league leaders Darwen, while the club’s LCB Knockout Cup success has been rewarded with a tie against Lytham at Turf Moor on July 23rd.

“It’s going well and we’re playing really good cricket in every format,” Pickup said. “It’s looking pretty promising at the moment.

“We started this run on the back of a slow start and we’ve built up our confidence over those weeks. We’ve been going from strength to strength.

“We lost our first two league games, got knocked out of the Worsley Cup, but we’ve won every game since with the exception of a Twenty20 fixture. It’s been really impressive.”

Pickup added: “We’re not really over-thinking it. It’s a challenge every week now to ensure that we stay focussed.

“We know that if we play to our potential we’ll have enough to get past most sides. We need to stay consistent and put in the hard work.

“It feels like every game is a pretty big one at the moment. Every game really counts for something and every week is bringing a new challenge.

“We’re in two quarter-finals and the league is taking shape. That will split at the end of the month.

“You want every game to matter, they are the games that you want to be involved in.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we are competitive in all formats. We couldn’t ask for any more.”

Burnley entertain defending champions Ramsbottom on Saturday.

Elsewhere, in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, Read travel to the Marshfield Ground on Saturday to take on unbeaten leaders Settle while Padiham entertain Whalley at the Arbories.