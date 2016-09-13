Padiham secure play-off place

Padiham will be hoping to go one better after securing a play-off spot for the second season in succession.

Kurt Robinson’s side beat Feniscowles in comprehensive fashion on the final day of the term to seal the runner-up spot in Section B of the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

While victors Barnoldswick usurped Cherry Tree to gain promotion to the top tier, Padiham will now take on Oswaldtwistle Immanuel in a bid to join them.

In Robinson’s absence, stand-in skipper Phil Haggerty inspired the hosts to victory at the Arbories with a knock of 57, inclusive of eight boundaries.

Callum Clarke added 26 runs to Padiham’s 184-run total while Nathan Whitehead (17) and sub pro Nathan Buck (28) also made significant contributions.

And Buck capped a stunning all-round performance with eight wickets as the visitors were extinguished for just 44 runs.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler, who represents Lancashire, finished with figures of 8-20 as the entire visiting batting order failed to hit double figures.

Elsewhere, Read culminated the campaign with defeat to finish fifth in the Section A hierarchy.

Joey Marshall’s side will be without any extra-curricular activity next season having missed out on LCB Knockout Cup qualification in a largely disappointing term.

Great Harwood paid man Ashen Silva was in scintilating form as the Sri Lankan cricketer hit an unbeaten 157 to push the visitors towards a 51-run victory at Whalley Road.

The 26-year-old smashed 17 fours and eight sixes to guide Great Harwood to a 226-9 total.

Bowlers Frank Barden, Ben Gorton, Joe Scuderi, William Wrathall and Andrew Rushton couldn’t live with the professional, though the latter secured figures of 5-28 from 14 overs.

Several batsmen made an impact for the hosts in reply - Scuderi (34), Gorton (32), Thomas Turner (23) and Andrew Laycock (25) - but their efforts were in vain.