Padiham’s promotion charge is back in motion

Padiham’s promotion charge regained momentum with a six-wicket win over second place Brinscall in a rain-affected game at School Lane.

Professional Brady Barends took three wickets at the expense of 60 runs from 13 overs as the hosts finished 124-4.

Liam Winstanley had top scored with 40 for the hosts in the battle of the top two.

But skipper Phil Haggerty steered the away side to victory when opening with 41. Kevin Hitchon added 20 to the total while Nathan Whitehead (24) and Harry Lawson (20 not out) also contributed.