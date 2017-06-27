Padiham Primary emerge as sports day winners

Shuttleworth College recently held their Year Five sports day, with Padiham Primary School emerging as winners for the second consecutive year.

Ightenhill, Wellfield, Whittlefield, Padiham Green, Padiham Primary, St Leonard’s and Lowerhouse all competed against each other in football, rounders and athletics competition, carefully mentored by Shuttleworth students, on hand to do the timekeeping and officiate.

“It was a superb day,” said teacher Lorna Pennington.

“All the primary school pupils loved it and Shuttleworth College students helped to run the whole day - organising, time-keeping, umpiring and scoring.

“They were great role models.”