Padiham Cricket Club celebrate 125 years

More than 800 adults and children of all ages celebrated the 125th anniversary of Padiham Cricket Club.

The day centered around a 35 over exhibition cricket match between a squad of Padiham Legends and a Padiham All Star XI.

Players and staff wore special shirts to mark the occasion

Many former players joined forces to enjoy a very entertaining fixture with the All Star XI coming out on top in a very close game.

The legends, featuring names such as Steven Gee, Malcolm Heyworth, Neil Anderson, Shaun Rashid, John Bushell, Umar Saddique, John Holden, Gary Ramshead, Pankaj Tripathi and Anthony Hall batted first and scored an impressive 243.

In reply the All Star XI, with former professional and current Burnley paid man Chris Holt, ex Lancashire cricketer Oliver Newby and members of the current first XI, chased down the total with only an over to spare.

Brady Barends, who has extended his contract to remain with Padiham for another year in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, top scored on the day with 51 while Rhys Meehan added a knock of 37. Abdul Saddique was the pick of the bowlers in taking three wickets.

The cricket club is a main hub for the community and this was evident on Sunday with so many young, old and new faces at The Arbories all there to show their support and celebrate a very special occasion.