National silver for Tiarnan

Middle distance runner Tiarnan Crorken has earned county selection after securing silver at the English Schools’ Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.

The former Blessed Trinity RC High School student, who has just completed his A Levels at St Christopher’s Sixth Form, will now compete at the Lancashire Schools Track and Field meeting in Blackpool.

The teenager came third in the heat for the 1,500m senior boys’ event, which was rewarded with automatic qualification to the final.

Tiarnan looked to be mssing out on a podium finish with 150m remaining in the finale, sat in sixth spot, but managed to finish just one tenth of a second behind the gold medal winner as he kicked hard to the finish.

Tiarnan started training at Pendle AC, coached by Noel Finucane, and has recently moved to Preston Harriers, where he is now coached by Andy Bibby.