Mr Consistent Ockert to return to Lowerhouse

Lowerhouse Cricket Club are announced that professional Ockert Erasmus has agreed terms to return to the club in 2018.

The 29-year-old South African has been Mr Consistent with the bat for the West Enders this summer, scoring 684 runs at an average of 52.6, with nine9 of his 15 league innings seeing scores of 50-plus.

Erasmus has also scored centuries in the Worsley Cup and LCB Knockout Cup to take him over 1,000 runs in all competitions to date.

With the ball, he has 27 wickets at 19.8 and a best return of 4-23.

Lowerhouse managing director Matthew Stansfield said: “I’m extremely pleased that we have been able to agree terms with Ocki.

“He has been a model pro for us, and his consistency of performance, particularly with the bat, is second to none.

“We now look forward to the rest of this season and 2018.”

Recently, chairman Stan Heaton had called on the club’s middle order to help back Erasmus.

And on Saturday, Paddy Martin, who had more than chipped in previously, again answered the call.

In the victory against reigning champions Ramsbottom at the Brooks Foundation Ground, he produced career bests with both bat and ball.

He hit an unbeaten 80 as Lowerhouse totalled 217-4, before taking 7-26 from 12.2 overs as Ramsbottom were dismissed for 128 in reply.

Meanwhile, Lowerhouse will have to try a third time to complete their LCB Knockout quarter-final at Clitheroe tomorrow – with Burnley lying in wait in the semis.

The West Enders have no league game on Sunday, while Burnley, after two blank weekends in the league, return to action at title rivals Darwen.