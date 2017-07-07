Wayne produces master class in small table final

The crowd at Ighten Leigh Social Club were treated to a master class of break building on Monday night at the final of the Foster’s Golden Cue small table section.

A bang in form Wayne Cotterill, much to the dismay of opponent Jamie Lingard, was just too good on the night.

Lingard was in the final on the back of some very impressive stuff himself, but could not live with the break building prowess of Cotterill, who had only last week beaten his high break of the competition so far with a 114 against Peter Mercer.

But better was to come!

The first frame saw Cotterill take charge with a clinical 60 break, and frame two was much the same with a very good 81.

There was no big break in frame three, but it was taken by Cotterill very convincingly.

Frame four was the highlight, however, and after a missed red by Lingard, Cotterill pounced again and proceeded to put together a magnificent 137 clearance, which, although on the small table format, is the highest break ever recorded in the competition.

That beat Jonny O’Riley’s 131 on the large table in 2007, and Andy Dibb’s 131 on the small table in 2010.

Cotterill will now meet Farakh Ajaib on Thursday at Ighten Leigh to decide the overall champion for 2017.

Sunday afternoon at Ighten Leigh saw the final of the large table section between Ajaib of Oswaldtwistle Conservative Club and Martin Eyles of Rolls Royce.

It was more a case of Farakh with the Rolls-Royce cue action, and not Martin’s day at all.

After a very cagey first frame that lasted almost 45 minutes, Farak cleared the colours to go 1-0 up.

But after that first frame, he hit top gear with a 70 break in the second frame.

And after Eyles looked like taking the third frame, only to break down on 38, Farak cleared up with a clinical 59 to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the break.

On the resumption, Farak didnt waste any time and stroked in a very impressive 56 break to leave Eyles needing too much to do, and he conceded victory to the now three-times champion Farakh Ajaib.