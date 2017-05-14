Troy triumphant in area boxing finals

Burnley’s Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club added to its impressive ‘Roll of Honour’ at the weekend when its latest prospect competed in the North West Region Minors Final.

Cliviger’s Troy Richmond fought B. Hervey (Leigh ABC) with both boxers hoping to get through to the national stages.

The first round saw Richmond’s height and reach advantage set the pace as the 46kg pugilist worked well on the front foot in Walkden, Manchester.

The 12-year-old connected frequently forcing the referee to administer a standing eight count after catching Hervey with a solid rear hand.

His durable opponent lasted the bell and came out in the second with a more aggressive approach.

Richmond went onto the back foot, boxing superbly on the counter, while increasing his lead with a dominate display once more.

The third and final round saw the Year 7 Blessed Trinity pupil increase his work rate working off an extremely strong lead handspring.

It was to no surprise ringside when the promising Burnley boxer was awarded a unanimous decision from the judges.

Meanwhile, Hasan Khan (14) put in a spirited display when narrowly losing a split verdict against Rochdale’s A. Earnshaw (Hamer ABC) in the Schoolboy 54kg category.

And Sandygate senior Reece Farnhill (19) returned to England’s talent pathway training after helping British title challenger Shayne Singleton prepare for his forthcoming contest with Bradley Skeete.

Anyone interested in joining the Hargreaves Street Club can find details at www.sandygateabc.com