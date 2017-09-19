Tempers flare as Shayne Singleton meets Peter McDonagh

Tempers flared as Shayne Singleton and Peter McDonagh were introduced for the first time ahead of Saturday's contest.
The pair traded verbal blows from opposite ends of the top table as Hennessy Sports hosted the press conference for the Joseph Parker versus Hughie Fury undercard at the Midlands Hotel in Manchester.
And things continued to get heated ahead of their 12-round contest at the Manchester Arena with Pendle pugilist Singleton retaliating as the 39-year-old Irishman, known as the 'Connemara Kid', acted aggressively in the head-to-head.
