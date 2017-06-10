Talented trio shine for North of England

Three talented young ladies from Burnley Rugby Club have just completed a successful season playing for the North of England Rugby Academy.

They played representatives from the Midlands, South East and South West of England, winning two and losing one game.

All of the games were played at Birmingham Exiles Rugby club in glorious sunshine.

The three girls, Alex Baker Anya Richmond and Willow Bell, were selected after playing for Burnley Rugby Club and the Lancashire county squad.

The North of England side is comprised of players from Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Northumbria and Durham.

The girls are all training to try and become professional players in the near future, and are continuing to work hard to achieve this.

l Up to the end of July . Burnley Rugby Club’s popular summer touch series, in conjunction with O2 and the Rugby Football Union, is held in Towneley Park on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., meeting at the Triangle.

Anyone over 14, male and female, is welcome to attend these free events.