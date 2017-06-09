Success for Sandygate across county border

Burnley’s Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club crossed county borders at the weekend attending the Cumbrian region and the Kendall ABC show at the prestigious Town Hall.

Cliviger’s Spencer Wilkes (13) opened up the show in a skills bout, in which he dominated all three rounds against L.Savage (Kendal ABC).

Stoop’s Estate’s Stuart “Rocket” Reilly (11) won in style against Scotland’s K.Carruthers (Nith Valley ABC).

The first round was a close encounter, with both young lads boxing well.

In the second, however, Reilly took control, working on the front foot and leading off the jab, the Sandygate youngster scored frequently.

After catching his Scottish opposition flush, the referee had no choice but to administer a standing eight count to increase the Burnley boxers lead.

The third sealed the deal as Reilly put on a master class for a pugilist at such a young age.

All three ringside judges gave him the unanimous nod.

Unity’s Year 8 pupil Zak Ralph (13) narrowly lost on a split verdict against K.Rostron of Chorley ABC in a cracking close contest.

Anyone interested in joining the popular Hargreaves Street boxing club can contact Nik Tucker on 07855505719 for more details.