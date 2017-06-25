Stalwart Sam is honoured

Long standing Burnley Rugby Club volunteer Sam Boyle was recently honoured at the Lancashire Rugby volunteers awards evening.

Sam’s many years of service to the Holden Road club was recognised officially by the county.

He is pictured,receiving his award from Lancashire President Tom Fitzgerald .

l Burnley Rugby Club’s popular summer touch series, in conjunction with O2 and the Rugby Football Union, is back underway.

Sessions are held in Towneley Park on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., meeting at the Triangle, with up to 70 people attending the previous sessions.

Anyone over 14, male and female, is welcome to attend these free events, and to encourage families to come along, there will be a pitch or two for younger children to play, while their parents have a go. with no previous experience required.

While the touch rugby is free, there is a charge to park.

For more information, contact Simon Finnan (07988122186 ) or turn up and ask for Simon, Gus or Rick.

l Following promotion, the first team will open their North Lancashire/Cumbria campaign on September 2nd at home to Hawcoat Park.

Meanwhile, the club will be open at 8 a.m. tomorrow for the first British and Irish Lions’ Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Kick-off time is 8-35 a.m. BST – 7-35 p.m. local time in Auckland.

The club will be showing all three Test matches, putting on breakfast for £6-50, which includes a pint or tea/coffee.

Anyone interested is asked to confirm if you want breakfast in advance, so the club can organise catering.