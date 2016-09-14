Silver for Tom at Paralympics

Former Burnley Bobcats swimmer Tom Hamer claimed silver in the 200m freestyle S14 in Rio on his Paralympics debut.

And the 18-year-old is hoping to go one better in Tokyo in 2020.

The European champion, from Rawtenstall, set a new Paralympic record in the heats, touching home in 1:57.31, although that time was bettered by Australia’s Daniel Fox in the second heat in 1:57.19.

Hamer beat Fox into third in the final, but Hong Kong’s Tang Wai Lok took gold in another new Paralympic best time of 1:56.32.

Hamer said: “I’m really happy with that. I came in here to win it so I’m happy but disappointed.

“I just thought I would get it but the swimmer came out of nowhere.

“I’m in the best shape of my life so far, I’m only 18, I’ve got a couple more years to come and hopefully going forward my rivals won’t be anywhere near me.

“I’ve got a lot more in the tank. I’m not sure what happened.

“It’s fingertips away from gold. I’m going to keep working hard, I want to win.”